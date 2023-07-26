Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Don't leave the ho…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We wi…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…