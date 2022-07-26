The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
