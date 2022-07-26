Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.