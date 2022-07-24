Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 103. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the …
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a per…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the mak…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in C…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Charlottesville folks should be pre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possib…