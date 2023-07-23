Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
