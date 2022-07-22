The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the …
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't l…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the mak…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in C…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 …
This evening in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possib…