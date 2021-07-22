The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
Temps across Va. are at a six-year low so far in 2021, but still warmer than most of the 20th century
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Judging by recent years, it could seem like Virginia has experienced more in the way of cool and dry conditions in 2021.
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a p…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the mak…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville …