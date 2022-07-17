Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.