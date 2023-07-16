The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until SUN 2:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't …