Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.