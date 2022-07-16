 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

