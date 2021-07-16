Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the maki…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looki…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of…