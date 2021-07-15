The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. …
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the maki…
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looki…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Tropical Storm Elsa carved a destructive and soaking path up the East Coast after killing at least one person in Florida and s…