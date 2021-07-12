Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.