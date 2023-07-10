Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
