Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

