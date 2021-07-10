Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.