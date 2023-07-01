The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The area will see t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. To…