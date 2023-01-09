Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.