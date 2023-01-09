 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

