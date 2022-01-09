 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

