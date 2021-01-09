The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
