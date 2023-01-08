Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.