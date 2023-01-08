Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
