Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
While Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents will escape the worst of the winter weather spreading across the country, many will wake …
