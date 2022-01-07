 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

