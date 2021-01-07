 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

