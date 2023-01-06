 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

