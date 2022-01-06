 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 3:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert