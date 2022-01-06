Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 3:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.