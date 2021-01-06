 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

