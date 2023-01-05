Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
While Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents will escape the worst of the winter weather spreading across the country, many will wake …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 d…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degr…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area wi…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 45F. Winds lig…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening. Fog developing overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F.…