Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

