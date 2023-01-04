Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
