Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

