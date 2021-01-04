Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Peri…
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 35 degrees is today's lo…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cris…
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degre…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We wil…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatur…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville a…