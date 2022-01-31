Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.