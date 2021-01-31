 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 10:00 PM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

