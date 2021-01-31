Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 10:00 PM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
