Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
