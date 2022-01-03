 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 11:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

