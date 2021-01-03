 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

