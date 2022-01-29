Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
