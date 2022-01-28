Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
