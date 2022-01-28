Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.