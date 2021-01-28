 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

