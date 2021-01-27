 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

