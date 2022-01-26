 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert