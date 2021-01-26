Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees …
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesvill…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesv…
This evening in Charlottesville: Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Ch…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…