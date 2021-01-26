 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

