Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
