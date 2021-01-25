Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
