 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert