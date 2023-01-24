 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

