Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.