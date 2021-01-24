Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.