 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert