Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.