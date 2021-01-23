Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Ch…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomo…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…