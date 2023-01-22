 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

