Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Wintergreen Resort says it is ready for a sold-out weekend as guests flock to the Nelson County slopes for some snowy sports in spite of the w…
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 40F. Winds light and variab…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect clear skies to…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Cool, …
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The a…