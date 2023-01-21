 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

