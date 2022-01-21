Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.